Picture of Teetoo, who died on Oct. 20, 2022. Provided by the Kansas City Zoo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The zoo is mourning the death of one of its chimpanzees.

KC Zoo staff said 26-year-old Teetoo died following a routine medical procedure Thursday.

A necropsy determined that a blocked main artery to the brain was the cause of death.

Rachel gave birth to Teetoo and her twin sister, Teeoni. The three have called the zoo home since 2003. Teetoo gave birth to Gracie in 2018.

Her caregivers remember Teetoo as an intelligent animal who loved showing younger chimps how to complete tasks. They said she was also a pro at “fishing” with sticks for snacks.

Last week the zoo announced the death of Curtis, a 28-year-old gorilla. Curtis died on Oct. 1 due to congestive heart failure.

