Kansas City Zoo announces reopening date and safety plans

KANSAS CITY, MO – MARCH 19: A sign details the closure due to the coronavirus pandemic at the front entrance of the Kansas City Zoo on March 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. Confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus have reached nearly 10,000 in the United States with a reported 150 deaths having been recorded. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo is set to reopen this Saturday, May 16, after being closed for more than eight weeks. There will be changes to ensure the health of guests, staff and animals. The zoo will follow national and local guidelines for encouraging physical distancing and reducing high-touch areas.

Here’s what the public can expect:

Limited number of guests

All guests must reserve an entry time at kansascityzoo.org. Entry times will be available in 15-minute increments, up to one week in advance. This includes Friends of the Zoo members and those holding free passes, although there will be no charge associated with making a reservation for these groups. Those without online access can call the Zoo at (816) 595-1234 to reserve a timed ticket.

There will be a limited number of tickets available to keep attendance within the city’s guidelines.

Increased social distancing

Daily activities, like Zookeeper Chats, are temporarily suspended. They will be available virtually with a QR code guests can access with a mobile phone or through the zoo’s web site.

Indoor exhibits will be one-way traffic, as will pathways around the Africa section of the Zoo and through Australia and Tiger Trail. West Africa (across the swinging bridge) will be temporarily closed.

The Africa Tram will operate daily on a limited capacity due to physical distancing guidelines. All other Zoo rides will be closed initially and will begin operations as they’re deemed safe.

All Zoo employees will wear face masks; guests are encouraged to wear masks for their safety.

Reduced high-touch areas

Food and drinks will be available, but the zoo has taken many steps to ensure safety including physically distanced seating, pre-packaged utensils and condiments, and no self-serve options.

Water fountains and refill stations are temporarily closed, but free water is available at any food stand.

Playgrounds, play equipment, and animal feeding stations are temporarily closed. Additional hand-sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the Zoo.

“Things will look and feel a little different at the Zoo as we open back up, and we know we will have to continue to adjust things daily. Our primary concern, though, is the health and safety of our community,” Randy Wisthoff, Zoo Executive Director/CEO, stated in a news release.

“We are so appreciative of the support that Kansas City has shown us while we’ve been closed, and we cannot wait to welcome everyone back to the Zoo.”