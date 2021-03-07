Kansas City Zoo announces they are sold out for Sunday, March 7, for walkup admissions

KANSAS CITY, MO – MARCH 19: A sign details the closure due to the coronavirus pandemic at the front entrance of the Kansas City Zoo on March 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. Confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus have reached nearly 10,000 in the United States with a reported 150 deaths having been recorded. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo says they are sold out for Sunday, March 7, for non-Friends of the Zoo members and walkup admissions.

Members can still visit without reservation, according to the zoo.

The Kansas City Zoo said it apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

The zoo announced earlier this week that members are no longer required to make a timed reservation to visit the Zoo.

Capacity limits due to social distancing guidelines are still in place and other guests are required to purchase a timed ticket.

“We appreciate the patience of our Friends of the Zoo members during the past year as they’ve been required to make timed reservations,” the zoo said last Monday. “Along the way, we’ve learned a lot about the visitation habits of our members and feel confident as to how many reservations to hold back for members on different days and at different times.”

All animal habitats are open, according to the zoo’s website.

Face masks are required indoors, on rides and in areas where social distancing is unable to take place. Masks are required for guests ages 5 and up and strongly recommended for ages 2-4 with close adult supervision. Guests with disabilities or medical conditions that do not allow for face masks to be worn are exempt from this requirement, according to the zoo.