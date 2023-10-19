KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium is welcoming two new animals to one of their exhibits that will be sure to blow you away.

The KCZoo is adding two African elephants. Christie, a 37-year-old elephant, and her 14-year-old daughter Zuri will be welcomed to the zoo from Utah’s Hogle Zoo.

The move is based on a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) for African elephants. According to a press release, these gestures help ensure the genetic diversity of the species.

Christie and Zuri will soon join the current herd of seven elephants at the zoo. Animal care specialists from Utah will stay with Christie and Zuri at the KCZoo for some time to help with a smooth transition.

According to KCZoo, a reason for the move is for Christie and Zuri to be able to benefit from the social dynamics of a multi-generation herd.

Sean Putney, the executive director, and CEO of KCZoo said they are thrilled to welcome the new elephants and see the time and resources put into ensuring a great transition.

“This is really what our network of AZA-accredited zoos is all about, working together for the benefit of wildlife, and I have never seen a better example of that than during this process,” Putney said.

The Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium did not provide an exact date of when patrons will be able to see the new elephants.

