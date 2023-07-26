KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo is changing its name and logo to better fit the newest feature guests can visit.

The zoo will now be known as the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium. This comes as the grand opening for its new aquarium exhibit is just over a month away.

The new logo includes elements from both the zoo and aquarium. The new exhibit will increase the number of animals at the zoo from 1,700 to almost 10,000.

The new logo also includes additional animals and colors to reflect the diversity of the many species at the zoo.

Sean Putney, the executive director and CEO of the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium said it is important that the zoo updates their logo and name to reflect all of the different animals visitors can see at the zoo.

“The new brandmark does a great job of showing the diversity of species the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium will have to offer while still having a familiar look and feel to our previous logo,” Putney stated in a news release.

The Sobela Ocean Aquarium at the Kansas City Zoo opens September 1. It will be included with admission to the Zoo, but will require timed reservations.