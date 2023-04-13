KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo is ending its 24-hour live Penguin Cam that has been available to online viewers since the Helzberg Penguin Plaza opened 10 years ago.

The zoo said Thursday that the live feed fromm inside the penguin habitat grew to peak popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching about three million views per year.

The popularity came with increased challenges, according to the zoo, including ongoing harassment to zoo staff, which led to the decision to end the live feed.

“We know many will be disappointed by the end of the Penguin Cam and the zoo shares their frustration, but we must do what is best for employee safety and wellbeing,” the zoo said in a statement Thursday.

The zoo said it will continue to bring the penguins to fans through photos and videos posted on its social media pages.

The $15 million exhibit first opened to the public in October 2013.