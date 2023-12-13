KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A baby black crested mangabey is in the Kansas City Zoo’s expert care as he has been dealing with health issues from birth.

Lumi was born on Oct. 20 with some complications. His KC Zoo resident parents Sunniva and Zingo had a similar issue last year with Lumi’s sister, Demi.

Demi was also handraised and has since been reintroduced to her parents and is flourishing.

Zoo staff is hoping for the same outcome for Lumi as he’s under the care of the veterinary health sector. Other KC Zoo animal care specialists are also committed to hand-raising the primate back to good health.

The zoo said they are providing around-the-clock care to reunite the black crested mangabey family as soon as possible. They’ ha’ve taken Lumi to visit with his parents and sister and said they’re “very engaged” with their baby.

They added that he’s making “wonderful progress” with learning how to climb and excels at eating banana baby food.

The zoo plans to provide updates on Lumi’s progress on its social media pages.