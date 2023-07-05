KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo announced Wednesday that its beloved chimpanzee Dafina has died at the age of 24.

Dafina was born at the Kansas City Zoo and was raised in her early years by her surrogate mother, Patty, who died in 2018 at the age of 55.

Dafina then became a surrogate mother to Ruw, now an active 7-year-old member of the chimp troop, according to the zoo.

The Kansas City Zoo says Dafina was known for her intelligence, which she demonstrated in her love for training and learning new behaviors.

“Her animal care specialists will especially miss her food grunts for her favorite sugar-free juice and seeing her take a “bath,” as she always made sure her beautiful hair was in pristine shape,” the zoo said Wednesday. “They will remember her as smart, playful, mischievous, sweet, and brave. Dafina will be dearly missed by all her zoo family.”

The zoo said Dafina had been living with an inoperable reproductive tract tumor and secondary renal failure but had been receiving treatment, which enabled her to maintain a good quality life until recently. Her health declined significantly in her last couple days which led to the difficult decision to euthanize her.