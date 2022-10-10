KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo is mourning the death of a beloved Western lowland gorilla.

“Curtis” passed away from congestive heart failure at the age of 28. His death on Oct. 1 came a year after receiving a blood transfusion from his brother, Charlie.

Curtis also had surgery to remove a kidney and received another blood transfusion from his younger sibling last year.

Both Curtis and Charlie arrived at the Kansas City Zoo in March of 2020. Curtis began experiencing health issues a year later. The zoo said the troop contracted COVID last fall.

All of the animals recovered from COVID according to the zoo.

According to the zoo, Curtis won the hearts of everyone that met him. He was beloved for his easy-going and inquisitive, and playful nature.

His caregivers said Curtis also loved to paint.

“He would very deliberately pick his colors, which almost always included green. His love of green didn’t include peas, though. Despite being a good eater, he detested that particular vegetable and would deliberately flick the pods away,” according to a statement from the KC Zoo.

The zoo said while it is mourning the loss, it will also remember the groundbreaking care he received, knowing it will help many animals in the future.

