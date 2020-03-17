Kansas City Zoo offering 24-hour live stream of penguins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo is offering a unique way to pass the time while at home– a 24-hour live stream featuring the penguins at Helzberg Penguin Plaza.

The $15 million exhibit first opened to the public in October 2013.

The exhibit contains more than 100,000 gallons of salt water and two ice flake machines to produce three inches of snowfall each day for the adorable penguins.

In December the Kansas City Zoo welcomed two new gentoo penguin chicks into the exhibit.

The chicks hatched on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Monday, Dec. 9.

“They have grown so much that they barely fit underneath parents Mali & Beaker and Chuck & Lucy, who have kept them protected in their nests,” the zoo said in a December Facebook post said announcing their birth.

In early December the zoo welcomed eight macaroni penguins. They came to KC as eggs from Sea World in San Diego and recently hatched in incubators.

Keep an eye out for all of the new penguins while watching the live stream.

Take a break and tune in to our 24/7/365 KC Zoo Penguin Cam! https://t.co/ktu6EzPBVk via @YouTube — Kansas City Zoo (@KansasCityZoo) March 17, 2020

The zoo announced Tuesday that they are still open.

“The Kansas City Zoo’s top priority is the safety of our guests, staff, and animals,” their website said. “At this time, the Zoo is open but we are taking extra precautions to ensure the health and well-being of all. We will continue to update this website as any additional changes are made.”