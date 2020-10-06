Kansas City Zoo preparing for arrival of new male polar bear named Nuniq

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo announced Tuesday that they are preparing for the arrival of a new male polar bear.

The zoo said it has been five years since it had to say farewell to its previous male polar bear Nikita.

The new polar bear named Nuniq, will be celebrating his fourth birthday on Nov. 14 and is coming to KC from Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, Wisconsin.

The zoo says Nuniq was one of twin polar bear cubs born at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in November 2016 and has resided at Henry Vilas Zoo since 2018.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Polar Bear Species Survival Plan has recommended that Nuniq be transferred to the Kansas City Zoo. He will join Berlin, the 31-year-old female, who has lived at the KC Zoo since December 2012. Berlin is an older bear and beyond breeding age.

As a male, Nuniq is much larger than Berlin, currently weighing 1,045 pounds (compared to Berlin’s 650 pounds).

The zoo said there are currently only 57 polar bears in zoos in the United States due in part to the strict animal care standards that must be met.

Nuniq is expected to arrive in Kansas City later in October, but it will be at least mid-November before he can greet zoo guests. The zoo said he will stay behind-the-scenes to acclimate to his new home, and quarantine to protect Berlin’s health.

The two bears will be slowly and carefully introduced in hopes that they will eventually be able

to share the public space in their habitat.