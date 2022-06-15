KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During these dangerously hot summer days, it can be difficult to find something to do with the kids, while trying to keep cool and stay safe.

FOX4 spoke with doctors about the signs and symptoms of heat stroke and how every second counts.

Hospitals across the Kansas City area are seeing an increase in patients with heat-related illnesses. During this time of year the Kansas City Zoo sees more summer camps and families come through.

“We’re pretty used to this on a yearly basis, whether it be July, August,” Zoo CEO Sean Putney said. “Unfortunately, right now in June we’re going through it.”

They have several water and mist stations for the people and animals not lucky enough to bask in the sun in a body of water at the zoo.

“We have several buildings where people can go in, get some air conditioning, stay in there for 20 minutes or so, get refreshed and then go back outside,” Putney said.

Doctors recommend frequent breaks from the heat and staying hydrated.

This week, emergency personnel have treated more than 20 people at HCA Midwest health locations, like Research Hospital, with heat-related issues.

St. Luke’s Health System’s ERs have also seen an increase — including at least one heat stroke patient.

“There are people who probably think they’re immune to this problem,” University of Kansas Health System Dr. Ryan Jacobsen said.

He said this can affect everyone — small babies, teens, constructions workers and senior citizens.

There are signs to look for. If someone’s confused, experiencing headaches or more angry than normal, get cooled quickly.

If symptoms don’t go away after about 15 minutes, get medical help.

“If it’s recognized quickly people can recover from it quickly,” Jacobsen said. “However, if it’s not recognized quickly, people can have tremendous problems including death, brain injury, organ damage that may be irreversible.”

“The last two days were like dangerous,” mom Chyanne Velasquez said. “It was dangerously hot.”

Velasquez’s family felt Wednesday wasn’t as hot and decided to hit the zoo, but they came prepared.

“We’ve been using sunscreen,” Velasquez said. “We do carry a lot of water with us and of course, get water wherever we can.”

More tips from Jacobsen is that a fan without cool air won’t cut it.

“A fan with blowing hot air absolutely does not cool you. It’s actually consistent with something like a convection oven,” Jacobsen said. “Tt actually just cooks the person.”

He said an easy way to gauge hydration is the color of your urine.

If it’s light, you’re in the clear. A dark yellow color means you’re dehydrated and already in danger.