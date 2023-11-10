KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There has never been a better time to go to the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium.

In fact, you can be rewarded if you show up at the right time.

The Kansas City Zoo will be awarding their millionth of 2023 in the upcoming weeks with a special gift.

They will receive a gift basket and an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the newly built aquarium for helping the zoo reach the milestone.

The zoo is open everyday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission for the zoo is $19 to $22, with ages two and under free.