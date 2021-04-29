Kansas City Zoo updates safety policy, no longer requiring face masks in outdoor areas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To go along with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas’ updated executive order issued earlier this week, the Kansas City Zoo announced some changes in its own safety policies.

Effective Friday, April 30, the zoo will no longer require face masks in any outdoor areas.

This includes areas where masks were previously required such as on rides and bridges.

The zoo does recommend that all visitors continue to keep six feet apart and to wear face masks where that isn’t possible.

Face masks will continue to be required while visiting the zoo’s indoor exhibits, facilities, and restaurants for guests ages 5 and up and strongly recommended for ages 2-4 with close adult supervision.

Guests with disabilities or medical conditions that do not allow for face masks to be worn are exempt from this requirement. Those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must still wear a face mask indoors.

All zoo staff will continue to wear face masks.

The zoo said it will continue to limit daily capacity but will gradually increase the number of guests allowed each week as it’s able to ensure it can still provide a safe, fun experience for our visitors.

Current capacity has been limited to about 5,500 per day, which is less than half of the number of visitors the zoo would expect on a busy spring day.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android