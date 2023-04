Two North American river otter pups were born at the Kansas City Zoo on March 4, 2023. Photo provided by the Kansas City Zoo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo has announced the birth of two North American river otter pups.

The pair, a boy and a girl, were born on March 4, to 5-year-old Ursula.

Zoo staff say the pups are moving around and walking on their own, but will remain behind the scenes while they continue to bond with their mother.

Zoo staff plan to share the pups’ official names and when you can see them in their main habitat in the coming weeks.