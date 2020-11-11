Kansas City Zoo’s new male polar bear Nuniq going public soon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The public will soon be able to view one of the Kansas City Zoo’s newest residents.

After 30 days of quarantine and receiving a clean bill of health, Nuniq, the 1,100 pound male polar bear, will be able to be viewed by the public beginning Thursday at Polar Bear Passage after his transfer from Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, Wisconsin.

Nuniq will celebrate his 4th birthday on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Nuniq joins Berlin, the zoo’s 31-year-old female, who has lived there since December 2012.

The zoo says after Nuniq is settled comfortably into his new home, he and Berlin will be slowly and carefully introduced so that they can share the habitat.

Polar Bear Passage is over 18,000 square feet, with a 140,000-gallon chilled pool and includes climate-controlled behind-the-scenes bedrooms. It was built in 2010 to exceed Manitoba’s Polar Bear Protection Act standards and can accommodate up to three adult bears as well as cubs.

There are currently only 57 polar bears in zoos in the United States due in part to the strict animal care standards that must be met. The zoo said this makes Nuniq and Berlin both important ambassadors for their species.