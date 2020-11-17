Kansas City’s apartments rank as some of the smallest compared to nation’s large cities

In foreground is new performing arts center; Bartle Hall is to left, Sprint Center is tto right, and Missouri River can be seen in background.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Move over New York, Kansas City’s apartments are among the smallest in the nation.

According to a new analysis of the 100 biggest U.S. cities by ApartmentGuide.com, the City of Fountains on average has some of the tiniest apartments in the country.

At 448 square feet for a studio, 666 square feet for a one-bedroom and 994 square feet for a two-bedroom, Kansas City apartments are smaller than those in Chicago, San Francisco or even Manhattan, the apartment search website’s data shows.

According to ApartmentGuide.com’s report, Portland, Oregon, has the smallest average apartment sizes (435 square feet for a studio, 655 for a 1BR and 935 for a 2BR). Plano, Texas, has the largest apartments (608, 825 and 1,200, respectively).