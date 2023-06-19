KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Westport mixologists and bartenders are giving it all they’ve got this week.

The Cheers for Charity event is underway through June 25th in Westport. Select bars and restaurants created specialty cocktails to raise money for Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

“This event allows Westport to showcase all that it has to offer while giving back to an important organization. We invite everyone to join us and raise a glass for a great cause,” Jeremey Roth, Harry’s Bar and Tables, said.

The following businesses are involved, with the following creations:

The specialty cocktails are either new creations or one of the bar’s most popular options.

Bars and restaurants will donated $1 for every Cheers for Charity specialty drink ordered. Bridgers and Lotus will instead make a $50 donation when any customer buys a bottle of Tito’s Vodka an use bottle service at the table.