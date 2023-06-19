KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Westport mixologists and bartenders are giving it all they’ve got this week.
The Cheers for Charity event is underway through June 25th in Westport. Select bars and restaurants created specialty cocktails to raise money for Big Brothers and Big Sisters.
“This event allows Westport to showcase all that it has to offer while giving back to an important organization. We invite everyone to join us and raise a glass for a great cause,” Jeremey Roth, Harry’s Bar and Tables, said.
The following businesses are involved, with the following creations:
- Beer Kitchen, 435 Westport Road
- Tito’s Tropical Lemonade
- Bridger’s, 504 Westport Road
- Bottle of Tito’s
- Char Bar, 4050 Pennsylvania Avenue
- Tito’s Persephone
- Fountain Haus, 401 Westport Road
- Sparklin’ Tito’s
- Gambal’s, 4116 Pennsylvania Avenue
- Tito’s Cherry Limeade
- Harpo’s, 4109 Pennsylvania Avenue
- Tito’s Strawberry Lemonade
- Harry’s Bar & Tables, 501 Westport Road
- Tito’s Elderflower Gimlet
- Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar, 4115 Mill Street
- Tito’s Tonic
- Kelly’s Westport Inn, 500 Westport Road
- Tito’s Red Bull
- Lotus, 421 Westport Road
- Bottle of Tito’s
- Tin Roof, 424 Westport Road
- The Defender
- Westport Ale House, 4128 Broadway Boulevard
- WAH Lemonade
The specialty cocktails are either new creations or one of the bar’s most popular options.
Bars and restaurants will donated $1 for every Cheers for Charity specialty drink ordered. Bridgers and Lotus will instead make a $50 donation when any customer buys a bottle of Tito’s Vodka an use bottle service at the table.