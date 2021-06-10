Kansas City’s famous rose garden goes high tech to celebrate 90th anniversary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Visitors to the rose garden in Loose Park may notice something new as they stop to smell the flowers.

The Kansas City Rose Society launched a new website that categorizes every variety in the garden by name, color and classification.

While all of the information is available online, it can also be found in the garden itself. There are new scanable QR codes on every sign in the rose garden. Scan the code and learn about your favorite roses. An audio narration about each variety is also included.

The Rose Society and Kansas City Parks is celebrating the 90th anniversary of the garden this summer.