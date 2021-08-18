Kansas City’s Haitian Community ready to help after massive earthquake in Haiti

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The list is growing for disaster relief items needed in Haiti.

More than 2,200 people were killed and hundreds were injured or are missing after the massive 7.2-magnitude earthquake Saturday.

“I was very shocked, and I couldn’t believe something that bad happened in my home city where I’m from,” said Nickita Desert, a volunteer with Glory House Services, a Haitian support group based in the Kansas City metro.

Desert said when she learned of the earthquake, she immediately began calling her family members and mobilizing plans to help.

“Thank goodness they were OK. My parents are there; my grandparents, aunts, cousins all live in Haiti. I felt shocked and desperate kind of because I’m here and I really can’t help,” Desert said.

Glory House Services is collecting a list of items needed, including canned goods, water filters, diapers, blankets, hygiene items and more.

Others in the metro are also working to help.

Kansas City Haitian restaurant Mesob Restaurant and Rum Bar is donating 50% of each entrée served toward relief.

“With no housing, no way of thinking what’s going to happen to the next day, then it’s up to us to give them the hope that something is coming. Something better is coming,” Mesob owner and chef Cherven Desauguste said.

Parts of the country are still rebuilding from an earthquake in 2010, and the Haitian president was just assassinated last month.

Desauguste said this is the last thing Haiti needed, and the community must step up.

“It’s devastating because when you go back to 2010, then you start realizing it is now we have another one happening. Right now they need a lot of help,” she said. “It’s not just the people in Haiti that feel it; the people in the states feel the same way.”

She hopes, this time, aid goes beyond toiletries and medicine and helps tackle foundation issues.

If you want to donate, can stop by Mesob Restaurant on Broadway Boulevard in Midtown Kansas City or call Glory House Services at 816-832-6696.