Kansas City’s Hospital Hill Run goes all virtual in 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s longest-tenured road race, the 47th Hospital Hill Run is changing to an all-virtual race in 2020 due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The Half Marathon, 10k, 5k was scheduled for June 6, 2020, but the developing pandemic led race officials to make the decision late last week.

“While we prefer an on-site race, we must recognize the severity and uncertainty of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that continues to be reinforced by the CDC, Department of Health, local authorities, and our medical director,” race director Lisa Drake said in a statement last week. ”

Drake said all runners will automatically be enrolled into the 2020 Hospital Hill Virtual Run, so no action is required.

Virtual runners will receive a Hospital Hill Run Charlie Hustle Race tee, along with a race medal and race bib. And, as a special thanks for supporting the 47th Annual Hospital Hill Run, the race is offering 20% off next year’s entry. A code will be supplied to each of the registered runners via email.Fun challenges and contests will be announced to virtual runners as they work to complete their virtual run by July 1st, 2020.

For the virtual run you you can run or walk your distance on roads, tracks, treadmills, anywhere. They don’t require any specific route.. You just need to complete your run by July 1st, 2020.

For more information and how to submit click here.