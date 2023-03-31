KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee Arena, formerly known as Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri’s West Bottoms area is now listed for sale.

Owner Steve Foutch tells FOX4 that due to absolutely no funding from any COVID relief programs, they’ve been financially constrained.

He said with the recent real estate’s seller’s market being so hot, they decided to list the building just to see if anyone was interested. The building is currently listed for $36 million.

Foutch says no buyer’s have surfaced right now and they are perfectly fine continuing to operate the building as originally planned.

Built in 1974 as Kemper Arena, it was the place to go for shows, concerts and other big touring events until the Sprint Center opened in 2007.

Foutch Brothers, LLC out of Wichita bought the building in 2017. A $39 million renovation project completed in 2018, transformed the arena into a venue for youth sports in the metro.

Photo of Hy-Vee Arena, courtesy: Foutch Brothers, LLC