Kansas City’s LGBTQ Commission provided this picture of Justice Horn when it announced him as the new chair on Dec. 30, 2022.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city’s LGBTQ Commission has a new leader.

Outgoing Chair, Moon Glasgow Brown notified the commission that they will resign from the leadership role because they will no longer permanently live in Kansas City, Missouri, next year.

Justice Horn will take over as chair of the LBGTQ Commission. Celia Ruiz was voted in as the commission’s new vice chair, the position Horn held.

The commission says Horn served as vice chair for more than two years. He will also be the first Gen Z member to chair a city board or commission in Kansas City.

“I want to thank Moon for their decades long service to the Kansas City LGBTQ+ community and for stepping up to serve as chair of the commission in the first place. It’s been an honor of a lifetime being able to shadow and work in community with Moon over the past few years. I will be taking those lessons learned as I assume the role as chair of the Kansas City LGBTQ Commission,” Horn said in a statement.

The Kansas City LGBTQ Commission was created two years ago by the Kansas City, Missouri Council.

It is made up of 13 members, including commissioners working specifically in the areas of housing, health, public safety, and education.