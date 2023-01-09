KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Lawmakers are asked to take a stand as soon as they were sworn into office Monday morning.

The Kansas City LGBTQ Commission asked the new legislature to ban conversion therapy. If it happens, Jackson County would be the first county in the state of Missouri to ban the practice.

Supporters of conversion therapy, also known as reparative therapy, say the practice can reprogram a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

Practices like conversion therapy have been rejected by every single mainstream medical and mental health organization for decades, but due to continuing discrimination and societal bias against LGBTQ+ people, some practitioners continue to conduct conversion therapy. LGBTQ Commission’s Letter

Since 2019, Kansas City, Missouri, Merriam, Roeland Park, Prairie Village, Wyandotte County, Independence, and North Kansas City have banned conversion therapy.

According to the commission, 20 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have also enacted laws protecting against practices such as conversion therapy.

The Jackson County Legislature has not publicly responded to the letter at this time.