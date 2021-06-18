Kansas City’s ‘Mayors Night’ events for teenagers return next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a year away because of COVID-19, summer-long events to help entertain Kansas City’s youth will return next week.

Mayors Nights programs are designed to give children and teenagers a safe place to go to have fun during summer evenings.

They are broken into different leagues, based on gender, age and sports.

Mayors Night Hoops will take place at Southeast Community Center at 4201 E. 63rd Street. It’s for children age 6-18 and costs $10 per player.

Girls Basketball

Elementary (Ages 6-11) Mondays from the week of June 21-Aug. 10 6-7:30 p.m.

Middle School (Ages 11-14) Mondays from the week of June 21-Aug 11 6-7:30 p.m.

High School (Ages 14-18) Mondays from the week of June 21-Aug. 12 7:30-9:30 p.m.



Boys Basketball

Elementary (Ages 6-11) Tuesdays from the week of June 21-Aug. 13 6-7:30 p.m.

Middle School Tuesdays from the week of June 21-Aug. 14 6-7:30 p.m.

High School Tuesdays from the week of June 21–Aug. 15 7:30-9:30 p.m.



For more information, call 816-513-7530 or email Krishna.lee@kcmo.org.

Mayors Nights Kicks, for both boys and girls, will take place at 9th & Van Brunt Athletic Fields Park. It is for anyone aged 11-18 and costs $10 per player. Both boys and girls will play at the same time, depending on their ages.

Middle School (Ages 11-14) Saturdays from the week of June 14-Aug. 17 3:30-10 p.m.

High School (Ages 14-18) Fridays from the week of June 14-Aug. 16 5:30 p.m.-12 a.m.



For more information, call 816-513-7530 or email Krishna.lee@kcmo.org.

Participants are also required to take a series of classes such as A.C.T. prep courses, job training and life skills, as part of the program.

Club KC will also return and hold weekend events at four community centers on Friday nights this summer.

Brush Creek Community Center | 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard Ages: 13-18 Fridays from the week of June 18-Aug. 6 6-11 p.m. $10 Location Pass, good for summer 2021

Mattie Rhodes Center | 148 N. Topping Avenue 11-18 Fridays from the week of June 18-Aug. 6 6–10 p.m. $10 Location Pass, good for summer 2021

Southeast Community Center | 4201 E. 63rd Street 11-14 Fridays from the week of June 25-Aug. 6 6–10 p.m. $10 Location Pass, good for summer 2021

Guadalupe Youth Recreation Center | 2641 Belleview 11-15 Fridays from the week of June 18-Aug. 6 6-10 p.m. $10 Location Pass, good for summer 2021



This is the first year Mayors Nights will operate under Mayor Quinton Lucas.