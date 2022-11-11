KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of people honored those who served on Veterans Day at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

Admission to the museum is free for veterans and active duty military all weekend. Admission for the rest of the public is half price.

Retired Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson made a keynote address, honoring veterans during a Friday morning ceremony. There was also special music performed by the American Legion band of greater Kansas City.

Veterans Day grew out of Armistice Day, or Remembrance Day, following the Great War. That’s made the World War I National Museum a focal point for all veterans.

“By wearing the poppy it also helps us understand that service has a cost,” Matt Naylor, president and CEO of the National World War I Museum and Memorial, said. “And that we honor and thank those who served, but we also need to acknowledge the real cost of war. And what a tragedy war is. And so here at the museum I think we balance those things exceptionally well. We honor those who served and we confess war’s horror.”

The museum is opening its research stations for free this weekend so visitors can learn how the Great War impacted their family’s ancestors.

There’s also an exhibit at the museum getting national attention.

“Captured” tells the story of 9-million prisoners of war during World War I.

Visitors can write letters to active duty military or make their own poppies to take home or give to the museum.

