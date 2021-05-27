Kansas City’s police board calls special meeting to discuss police department’s budget

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s Board of Police Commissioners plan to hold a special meeting Friday morning to discuss the police department’s budget.

The meeting was scheduled after the board voted Monday to weigh its legal options surrounding changes in the way the police department is funded.

Board members Nathan Garrett and Cathy Dean were appointed to a litigation committee to look at the board’s rights and responsibilities in connection to the funding changes. The board also voted to move to litigation if the committee finds legal standing.

Monday, Garrett said the move is what’s best for Kansas City and the department.

The new way of funding provides the police department with 20% of the city’s general revenue. The rest will be put in a newly-created fund. The police department will need to request money from that fund to cover public safety, social workers, and many other expenses. The city manager and police board would need to approve each request.

Mayor Lucas said the change in funding will give the police department more money to operate, but it adds accountability for how the department spends millions of dollars every year.

A group of four Missouri Lawmakers asked Gov. Parson to call a special session because of the changes. The governor has not said if he plans to honor that request.

The police board, police chief, and four members of the city council are also upset they weren’t notified of the changes before the mayor introduced them.

Friday’s special meeting will be held virtually, but it is open to the public. It’s scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

