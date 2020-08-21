Kansas City’s Renaissance Festival canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Organizers for the 2020 Kansas City Renaissance Festival cancelled the event on Friday, citing the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Organizers said they worked hard over the last five months to develop a plan to result in a safe and healthy Renaissance Festival. However, they say current state directives will not change significantly in time to allow the festival to open this fall.

“We understand the impact of this decision on so many wonderful artisans, performers, participants, volunteers, and countless families seeking a place to celebrate and enjoy a touch of normalcy that our yearly festival tradition brings,” said organizers in a statement released on Friday, August 21.

The Kansas City Renaissance Festival will return September 4, 2021 for the 44th Anniversary. All tickets purchased for the event in 2020 will be honored in 2021.