KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Salvation Army comes up short of it’s 2022 fundraising goal, collecting only about 60 percent of what it hoped.

The organization says the cold weather last week impacted the amount of donations made to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign. A tighter economy and uncertainty about the future likely also contributed.

Kansas Citians did step up to donation hundreds of thousands of dollars to the organization.

“It’s disappointing to not bring in as much via the Red Kettles as we would like,” Major Kelly Collins, Divisional Commander of the Kansas and Western Missouri Division, said. “However, this does nothing to change our commitment to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human suffering in his name, without discrimination. We will endeavor to be good stewards of every donation entrusted to us.”

The Salvation Army helps provide emergency assistance to people and families in Kansas City. It also stocks a food pantry, pays utility bills, covers rent, and helps in countless other ways.

The Salvation Army continues to collect donations through the end of the year online at LoveBeyondKC.org.