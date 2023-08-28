KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vandals targeted Kansas City’s Scout statue at Penn Valley Park on Monday, spray painting the popular figure with red and blue paint.

City crews were at the park Monday afternoon, working to power wash the graffiti off the statue, the rock base it sits on and the sidewalk leading up to it.

It’s not clear when exactly the vandalism took place.

The Scout statue is over 100 years old. It was installed in 1921 and dedicated in 1922. It depicts a Sioux native on horseback and serves as a memorial to local tribes.

At its home in Penn Valley Park, the Scout statue has a prime view overlooking downtown Kansas City and has become a symbol, of sorts, for the city.