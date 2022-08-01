KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City landmark is getting a facelift. But it’s not the type of renovation that crews normally undertake.

Instead of physically doing anything to Union Station, the building will enjoy a digital refresh in hopes of making a great first impression on the people who visit Kansas City.

Crews installed new lighting in front of the historic building. It’s by a company called Electrical Theatrical Controls. The system replaces the former lights outside the building with sharper colors.

It’s the first time this specific lighting system has ever been used in the United States. It took crews two years to install the new lights at a cost of $200,000.

The LED lights were also installed in the fountain that stands in front of Union Station.

All of the lights can be synchronized to music, if the city wants to use them in a light show, or to celebrate and event in Kansas City.

The first lights used on the new system were blue and white. Union Station said the light colors honored Henry Bloch. The former Kansas City businessman and philanthropist would have turned 100 years-old Saturday.

Crews moved the old lights to the sides and back of Union Station.

