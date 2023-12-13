KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since 2021, Kansas City, Missouri leaders have officially been part of the Vision Zero initiative, trying to eliminate all traffic deaths within the city.

As the city effort enters its third year, its becoming easier for residents to request traffic studies, report dangerous traffic situations, and learn about how safer infrastructure is supposed to work.

“We’re adding those to the list, we have engineers and traffic specialists go out and survey the area and think about different types of implementations that we can use to make those areas safer and a lot of that is request-driven by residents and visitors,” said City Manager Brian Platt.

That’s why the city has made it easier to report dangerous traffic situations on the MyKCMO app and the city website. Projects that are in the works will now go into the Roadway Safety Projects Map and 311 Map. Those updates make them easier to track and also explain why some projects might not happen right away, or why some options aren’t the best solution for certain challenges.

“Some of those [projects] are in progress,” Platt said. “We know that we need to make certain changes to an area and we’re working on it. It could be a funding issue, certain times of year it’s hard to do some of this work.”

The year 2024 will also bring additional signage when projects are completed, helping navigate drivers through what could be slightly altered traffic patterns.

“We will be putting those out in public along streets where we do some of these implementations to make sure people know what they’re driving through and why we’re doing it,” Platt said.

Similar signs help on Skyler Criswell’s side street near the Paseo, where speed bumps were installed in 2023.

“[Drivers would] come down pretty quick coming down through this downhill sometimes, ” Criswell said. “Its a quiet neighborhood so not a ton of speeding, but you definitely can tell the difference before and after.”