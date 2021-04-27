Kansas clinics will give vaccines to anyone, residency requirement no longer needed

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Johnson and Wyandotte counties made it easier than ever to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Unified Government Public Health Department announced it would give free vaccinations to anyone 16 years and older. You no longer need to live in Wyandotte County. The health department said you don’t even need to live in Kansas. It will vaccinate anyone who meets age requirements and walks into one of it’s clinics.

You can schedule an appointment online, but appointments aren’t required to get a vaccine. You can walk into the following locations to a shot.

The Armory, 100 S. 20th St. Monday — Friday 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Saturdays during May 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m.

Former Kmart, 7836 State Ave. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Wednesday 12 p.m. — 5:30 p.m.

Former Best Buy, 10500 Parallel Pkwy Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Thursday 7 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.



Johnson County said it would also vaccinate anyone. You don’t need to live in the county. It is taking walk-ins at its clinic in Lenexa during normal operating hours.

Lenexa Site, 15500 W. 108th St. Tuesday — Thursday 9 a.m. — 3 p.m.



You can schedule an appointment online, but they are not required.

