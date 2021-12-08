Kansas congressional delegation honors Bob Dole at the World War II Memorial

FILE – In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob Dole salutes after a speech at the Republican National Convention in the First Union Center in Philadelphia. Dole died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 98. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Several congressional leaders from Kansas honored former Senator Bob Dole with wreath-laying ceremony at the World War II Memorial on Wednesday morning.

Dole, who had stage 4 lung cancer, died Sunday in his sleep at age 98.

Those who participated in the wreath-laying included Republicans Sens. Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran and Reps. Tracey Mann, Jake LaTurner and Ron Estes, and Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids, former Sen. Pat Roberts and former Rep. Kevin Yoder. You can watch the ceremony below.

LIVE NOW: The Kansas Congressional Delegation Honors Late Senator Bob Dole with Wreath Laying Ceremony at WWII Memorial#RememberingBobDole https://t.co/SroLhZqmtu — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) December 8, 2021

Bob Dole will be honored Friday in a private memorial service with President Joe Biden in attendance and a public service at the World War II Memorial in Washington.

Those events will come before the casket of the former presidential candidate and decorated soldier travels to Kansas for events in his hometown and the state capital. Dole’s casket will lie in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol.

The Dole Institute of Politics says Biden will join former presidents, congressional leaders, friends and the Dole family for the private service Friday morning at Washington National Cathedral.

A public memorial service is set for Saturday morning in Dole’s hometown of Russell, Kansas, and followed by a private afternoon ceremony at the Kansas Statehouse.