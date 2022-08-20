JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — The Johnson County Board of Canvassers voted to accept the recount of Amendment two on the Aug. 2 primary ballot.

“We appreciate the work of Elections Office staff and the bipartisan group of volunteers,” Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman said. “Many of them have been contributing 40+ hours a week since mid-June helping make this election in Johnson County a success.

“A special thank you goes out to the election workers, many of them county employees, who put in so much time in this week to ensure we completed our recount by today’s deadline.”

A difference of 54 votes was discovered during the recount, which is 0.0002% of the total number of ballots cast, according to a release from the Johnson County Election Office.

Originally, 79,818 people voted yes on Amendment 2 while 174,933 no votes were submitted. The recount totals show 79,798 votes for yes and 174,915 votes no.

The amendment recount was held in nine Kansas counties, including Johnson County. In addition, the Johnson County Canvass board originally certified the primary election results on August 15.

The County Election Office began the process of recounting 256,869 ballots cast on the amendment the next day.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.