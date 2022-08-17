LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Douglas County Election Office is providing voters with a way to keep up-to-date with the recount of election results for Amendment 2 in the August 2 election.

The office created a public document that they will populate with results as they count them by hand.

Douglas County is one of nine counties asked to do a recount by a Melissa Leavitt of Colby, Kansas. She secured the nearly $120,000 funding for the recount with several credit cards from Kansas Republican Assembly President Mark Gietzen.

The “Value Them Both” amendment failed by over 165,000 votes in the August 2 election, but recount efforts have been pushed by Gietzen who alleges fraud in the election.

Recounts must be completed by Saturday. In Douglas County, efforts began at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16.

The election office announced their four-step process to conduct the recount once approval was given.

1. A board will open the sealed bags and sort them by precinct, as we are required to report by precinct. 2. Another board will divide ballots into piles of Yes and No and tally them. 3. Due to the nature of hand counts, we will have a 3rd board do a read-out and tally of the same ballots which will be compared to the first count. 4. In an effort for transparency, each count will be publically posted so the community can follow the recount. Douglas County Elections

Constitutional Recount Document