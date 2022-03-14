KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas couple donated two puppies to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

The 8-week old Dutch Shepherds are both female puppies. They are named Raven and Josie. Police say they are the youngest dogs to join the department, according to Kansas City police.

Erin Seyfrid and her boyfriend David Meyers, live in Paola. They were caring for a little of six-week-old Dutch Shepherds. The department said Seyfrid called the K-9 Unit and asked if they wanted two of the puppies.

Raven is living with an officer’s family and 10-year-old dog in the K-9 Unit who will likely retire in 8-12 months. She will learn from the older dog and the department hopes she can be ready to work with her handler in a year.

Josie is also living with an officer who is a member of the K-9 Unit. His family will foster Josie for another officer.

Right now, both dogs are too young to undergo standard K-9 training.

The department typically spends $15,000 for each K-9. That includes the dog and the animal’s extensive training.

Kansas City Police have considered creating it’s own puppy program, in part to save the department’s K-9 Unit money.

KCPD said this is the first time Seyfrid and Meyers have donated their dogs to law enforcement, but the couple may continue to do so, depending on how this donation works.

