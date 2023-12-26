LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The cyberattack announced on October 12 by the Kansas court system may be impacting a person’s ability to pass a background check.

“I just want the background check done,” resident Lyle Workman said in an interview with FOX4 Tuesday. “I want to go to work. I want to go to work.”

Workman left his last job at about the same time the Kansas Judicial Branch fell victim to the cyberattack.

“I didn’t get along at my last particular job. It didn’t work out. I was there for a few years. It didn’t work out,” Workman said. “I wanted to move to something different, so I decided to do that, but I did not have no idea that Kansas’ system was on ransom. If I did, I’d still be at my last company. I decided to move on. They didn’t.”

Kansas Judicial Branch Public Information Officer Lisa Taylor says Kansas courts are not the ones who offer background checks. Private companies do that, but they may use court data through the Kansas eCourt case management system that was affected Oct. 12.

It’s not exactly clear when the system will be back up and running, but the judicial branch has opened up a public access service center at the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka. That requires you to sign up for an appointment though.

“Also, we are in the process of restoring the case management system in district courts right now. It’s operating in many courts already and it should be operating in courts in 104 counties very soon. When the case management system is operating in district courts, we will bring the Kansas District Court Public Access Portal back online. It’s also expected very soon,” Taylor said.

“If a court is operating on the case management system, a person can visit the courthouse to conduct a search in the same way it can be done at the public access service center in Topeka.”

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) also offers a criminal history record search, but that will cost you $20.

“I would have been employed two weeks ago,” Workman continued. “My family would have had a lot better Christmas had I been employed. It’s not through no fault of my own. I’ve been hired. I don’t know what else to say. It’s frustrating. It’s real frustrating.”

Anyone in the state can use the public access service center or do a KBI criminal history record search.