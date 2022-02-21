WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the first time in seven months, the number of new cases of coronavirus in Kansas has fallen below 1,000. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 997 new cases since Friday.

The last time Kansas had a number that low was July 19, 2021, when there were 802 new cases. The KDHE does not have a way to track people who test positive with in-home testing kits.

Of the people who tested positive, 96 have the COVID-19 omicron variant, and one person has the delta variant. The state only tests about two percent of positive cases for variants.

In the past few days, the number of Kansas COVID-19 deaths increased by 10, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,917. The KDHE did not update the seven-day rolling average number of deaths since Friday.

The state said only 39 hospitals gave updates on COVID-19 patients and admissions. Those hospitals reported 45 new hospitalizations.

Over the weekend, the KDHE reports health workers administered just over 5,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccines:

1,392 Kansans got a first dose of vaccine

1,970 got their second dose

2,454 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.99% have received at least one dose, while 57.05% have completed a vaccine series.