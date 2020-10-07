Kansas labor department takes action as fraudulent unemployment claims rise

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas unemployment system now has a new problem to address: identity theft.

Kansas’ labor chief says the issue hurts everyone. So now the state is unveiling a new website that will allow people who’ve been victims to apply for help and get assistance with no hassles.

“We will find you, and we will hold you accountable,” Kansas Secretary of Labor Ryan Wright said. “I promise you that.”

The unemployment system in Kansas is already taxed, and now Wright says identity theft is on the rise. People are stealing someone else’s personal information to claim unemployment benefits.

“Part of being in a connected world means these are not victimless crimes,” Wright said.

He said during one recent sweep of the system, investigators uncovered $35 million in fraudulent cases.

“If you’re trying to make rent or put food on the table, the last thing you want to hear from our agency or any government agency is that we have some administrative fraud problems that are delaying these payments,” Wright said.

The Sunflower State’s unemployment system was already under criticism for failing to keep up with the elevated number of cases due to pandemic job losses.

“The fraud isn’t surprising at all to me,” Denise Workman said.

She lost her job in December before the coronavirus cost thousands of other Kansans their paychecks, too.

“That just holds up the process for all of those who are out there doing it the right way, and there are a lot of us out there doing it the right way. We’re searching, ” Workman said. “I guarantee you 95% of us would rather have a job.”

Wright said the labor department has stopped 50,000 fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits.

And it’s not just a problem in Kansas. The U.S. Department of Labor said fake unemployment claims have cost Americans $8 billion since the pandemic began in March.

If you are a victim of unemployment fraud in Kansas, you can report it here.