Kansas Department of Labor says they’re aware of website issues and they’re working to repair them

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Labor tweeted Monday morning that they are aware of technical difficulties impacting their website. 

According to the tweet, the issues are also impacting claims Kansans are trying to file over the phone. 

It is unclear how long it will take for them to resolve the issue. 

We are working to fix this and will post as soon as the issues are resolved,” a spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Labor said. 

 

