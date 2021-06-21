Kansas Department of Labor warning about possible delay in June unemployment payments

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Labor warned that unemployment payments may be delayed next month.

The state said the issue is because the department’s fiscal year ends on June 30th, 2021. The issue is compounded because the state department is closed on July 5th in observance of Independence Day.

Because of that, unemployment claims that are submitted on June 29th won’t be paid until July 2nd. Claims submitted on June 30th won’t be paid out until July 6th, at the earliest.

The Kansas Department of Labor said to allow two to three days for benefits to be deposited into you account or onto you Bank of America Card.