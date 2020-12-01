Kansas Department of Wildlife offers free chronic wasting disease testing to deer hunters

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism is offering free chronic wasting tests to hunters who harvest deer during the 2020-2021 season.

The initiative is a collaboration with the University of Missouri. The research project seeks to understand where chronic wasting disease is present in Kansas and how the disease spreads.

Chronic wasting disease is a progressive, fatal disease that causes small holes to develop in the deer’s brain, according to the KDWPT. There are currently no treatments or vaccines for the disease.

For the research project, the cost of the testing is covered for the next three years at a maximum of 450 samples per deer management unit. Hunters will have to provide the GPS coordinates, section Range-Township-Section number or nearest intersection location.

“Hunters will benefit immediately from cost-free test results, but they’ll also benefit long term from better information related to deer herd disease management as a result of this project,” said Levi Jaster, KDWPT big game program coordinator.

Interested hunters can get collection instructions from the University of Missouri by calling 620-402-4195 or by emailing kscwdsurveillance@gmail.com. You can find more information here.