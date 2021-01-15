Kansas deputy who ran over KCK man placed on administrative leave

Editor’s note: Some footage included in the video above could be considered graphic to some viewers.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas deputy who can be seen running over a Kansas City, Kansas, man in dashcam video has been placed on administrative leave, officials say.

The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office placed Deputy Jeremy Wilkerson-Rodriguez on unpaid administrative leave on Jan. 11, in regard to a chase that ended with 35-year-old Lionel Womack being run down in a field.

The incident was caught on dash camera on Aug. 15, 2020.

Womack, a former KCKPD detective, said in a statement that he hadn’t been speeding nor was he under the influence of anything when he was initially pulled over. He stopped, but when three more vehicles pulled up, he freaked out and drove off.

A cross-county chase ensued and law enforcement said they clocked Womack driving at speeds exceeding 140 mph.

The car chase eventually ended on a dirt road, and Womack took off on foot across a nearby farm field.

Dashcam footage from a Pratt County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle shows Rodriguez using his patrol truck to catch up to Womack, who was unarmed.

Rodriguez swerves his truck to hit Womack, knocking him to the ground and running over him. Womack rolls out from under the truck, his arms and legs flailing on the ground as someone on the video shouts, “lie down, lie down.” A deputy in the second patrol truck can be heard uttering an expletive as he watches what is happening.

Womack has since filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, arguing Rodriguez used excessive force and was “callously indifferent” to Womack’s civil rights.

Womack said in a statement that most police officers are good and that he believes in the “blue brotherhood.”

“But we have to hold law enforcement accountable when they cross the line,” he said “These rogue law enforcement officers give a bad name to the good officers, and we have to stop them. I never imagined that I would someday be the victim of excessive force by a fellow law enforcement officer. He could have easily killed me.”

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Kansas Attorney General’s Office are investigating.