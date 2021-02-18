Kansas designates vaccine doses for teachers, Missouri keeps educators on hold

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Teachers in Kansas are about to get more vaccines just for them, while teachers in Missouri continue to wonder when will it be their turn.

For many educators in Kansas, it’s welcome news. This is especially for elementary teachers, many of whom have been teaching full time in person for months. And with many Kansas lawmakers wanting all kids back in school full time by the end of March, this is another step to make that possible.

“We all know that virtual school is not ideal,” Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said.

The Democratic governor voiced her support last night to get kids back to in-person learning as soon as possible. To help make it happen, she announced plans to free up all extra vaccine doses and reserve tens of thousands more specifically for teachers. Not only that, but the state is also sending free rapid testing supplies to schools so they can better identify students who might have the virus.

Thousands of teachers in Kansas have already been inoculated. These additional doses should speed up the process.

It’s a far cry from what’s happening in Missouri. While many special education teachers have already been vaccinated, other teachers continue to wait. They are up next, but Republican Missouri Governor Mike Parson has not yet opened the vaccines up to teachers.

He said it could be mid-March before he does. His argument is that virus spread seems to be low in schools, and his administration is focused on vaccinating the older population, medical workers and first responders. That could slow up reopening Missouri schools.

Back in Kansas, officials are making it a priority to reopen schools as soon as possible as many kids fall behind academically and struggle mentally.

“The emphasis on vaccinating K-12 teachers and staff, the free testing supplies, along with continued adherence to other mitigation strategies will allow us to bring students safely back to in-person learning,” Gov. Kelly said.

Kansas is expecting to receive an additional 25,000 doses starting next week. While it will take a few weeks to get to all the teachers, the extra doses should help speed up the process.