KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly unveiled the state’s newly-designed default license plate on Wednesday to mixed reactions.

According to the current plan, the plates will start appearing on cars starting March of 2024.

But some drivers tell FOX4 that the state should seriously reconsider.

The new license plates abandon the current bright white and light blue for a darker color scheme which reminds some people of a cross-state rivalry.

According to a news release, the new plate has a wheat-yellow color with black and midnight blue text.

“It looks a lot like Missouri Tigers. I’m not a fan of that,” said one Kansan, speaking to FOX4 at Kansas Sampler Oak Park.

“I think that leaves it very open to trash talk. It just doesn’t look right to me,” said another Kansan.

“I have a son who went to KU. My wife graduated from KU as well. Mizzou’s a big no for us,” said another.

At best, some people FOX4 spoke to said it reminded them of Wichita State.

Here’s the governor’s spin, in a statement saying, “the new license plate design promotes the state and our sense of optimism as Kansans travel near and far. It serves as a reminder that there are endless possibilities and that we should always reach for the stars.”

The design pays tribute to the state motto, “ad astra per aspera,” with “to the stars” written across the bottom of the plate.

“I like the ‘To the Stars.’ It’s great on there but Kansas is kind of synonymous with the crimson and blue. Not the, I don’t know what color of yellow and black they call that,” said one Kansan.

When asked if the state should brighten up the blue on the plate.

“Yeah, I really do. I think the blue should be brightened up quite a bit to match the colors of their actual colors. And it should have a little red in it somewhere. Wouldn’t you think?” another Kansas said.

This change is happening as many of the current embossed plate have become difficult to read because of deterioration over time, according to a news release.

According to a spokesperson for Governor Kelly, this is the final design.