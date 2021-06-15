Kansas emergency order expires, triggering changes

TOPEKA, Kan. — The emergency order Kansas lawmakers enacted in March of 2020 expired Tuesday. That means another round of changes are on the way into your life.

One of the most noticeable changes may be to public meetings. Attorney General Derek Schmidt said that when the emergency order ended, agencies and organizations are required to allow the public to attend meetings in person. The rule applies to any organization that is subject to the Kansas Open Meetings Act.

The emergency order allowed many organizations to hold virtual meetings for the past 15 months.

If your Kansas driver’s license expired during the pandemic, you now have until June 30, 2021, to renew it. If you don’t, you will face normal late fees.

Notaries will also see a change. For the past year, they’ve been allowed to conduct business virtually with electronic signatures. Now notaries will be required to conduct all business in person.

Finally, adult care facilities in the state will need to make sure their licenses, certificates, and registrations are current. The emergency order allowed them to expire without penalty. Now that the order is no longer in effect, late fees and fines will also be enforced. The care facilities may also face other fees.

