KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas fans are traveling from far and wide to see the Jayhawks play in the Final Four.

One Kansas family is flying to New Orleans to see the Final Four games in person.

This isn’t just any Final Four to these fans.

“Let’s go! rock chalk Jayhawk,” Ken Hunnell said.

“Rock chalk Jayhawk,” Patrick Carlton said “Lets get it. Lets get that W.”

Carlton’s family entered the lottery for Final Four tickets and won, not knowing if KU would dance their way to New Orleans.

“Which was months ago,” Carlton said. “We never really knew that the dream would come true.”

Even after Kentucky stomped KU at Allen Fieldhouse, cousin Hunnell had hope in his Jayhawks.

“I’m a positive guy, but I was a little apprehensive that it was all going to come together,” Hunnell said.

Wave the Wheat: KU is in the Final Four as the winningest Division 1 men’s basketball team.

Carlton is making history of his own.

He’s only seen the Jayhawks play on TV, despite being a lifelong fan.

“This is actually the first time I’m ever going to see them in person,” Carlton said.

In this family, red and blue blood runs deep.

Carlton owns a KU rock that belonged to his grandpa.

He passed away about a year ago and would have loved to see KU’s run to the championship.

“One reason why I became a KU fan was because of him. We used to watch KU games all the time growing up.

I’d call him once a week talking about games,” Carlton said. “So, that’s really dear to my heart.”

Last year, Carlton and Hunnell unknowingly showed up to a Texas wedding sproting the same pair of KU socks – proof they are die-hard KU fans.

“It’s unbelievable. we were absolutely pumped just to be going to the final four. I’ve got goosebumps right now just thinking about it,” Hunnel said. “We’re going to be there to see coach K’s final game. We’ll see Duke and North Carolina which is exciting.”

But most of all, Hunnell hopes to see KU cutting down nets Monday night after – fingers crossed – winning the National Championship.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.