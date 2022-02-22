WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fatal fires in Kansas are on pace to surpass 2021 numbers.

According to the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office, four fatal fires occurred in northeast Kansas over the past three days. There was one in Shawnee County on Friday, one in Jackson County on Sunday, and two in Pottawatomie County, one on Saturday and one on Sunday. All were unrelated.

This year alone, the fire marshal said that the office had investigated 90 fires, 13 of which were fatal. Last year, at this time, the fire marshal investigated 43 fires, and there were 20 fatalities for the entire year. The fatality fires have been a mix of accidental, arson and homicides.

“We can’t control the will of someone to commit an arson or homicide,” Wally Roberts, OSFM investigations chief, said. “But we can control our own actions. Many of these fires are accidental and preventable through simple fire safety measures.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), home fires occur more in the winter than in any other season, and heating equipment is involved in one of every six reported home fires, and one in every five home fire deaths. Space heaters are the type of equipment most often involved in home heating fires, accounting for more than two of every five fires, as well as the vast majority of deaths.

Here are a few fire-safety tips to follow for the remainder of the winter months:

Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from any source like fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators or space heaters

Plug one heat-producing appliance (i.e. space heater) into an electrical outlet at a time

Never use an extension cord for a space heater

Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container and keep it outside at least 10 feet from your home and any nearby buildings

Keep portable generators outside, away from windows, and as far away from your home as possible

Install and test carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month

Make sure to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home

Kansas has a program that provides free smoke alarms for fire departments to install for homeowners. For more information, contact your local fire department or visit: GetAlarmedKS.org.

The Kansas Corporation Commission provides information on assistance with utilities. Click here for more.