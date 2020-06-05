Kansas food plant shuts down for 2 weeks after workers contract coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas food plant is shutting down after several workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Reser’s Fine Foods plant closed Wednesday, KSNT-TV reported. It will remain closed for two weeks while all employees get tested.

Reser’s didn’t specify how many employees have tested positive so far.

The plant makes prepared entrees and side dishes.

Food plants across the Midwest have been sources of coronavirus outbreaks due to their close proximity working conditions.

At the beginning of May, nearly 300 workers tested positive at a meat packing plant in St. Joseph, Missouri. The state’s health department oversaw testing this week of more than 2,300 workers that week as the plant shuttered for cleaning.

Then in mid-May, a Johnsonville sausage-making plant in Holton, Kansas closed after some of their workers also tested positive. The shutdown affected about 230 employees.